Video: J.R. Smith Lobs For Stretching Tyson Chandler Slam

Knicks center Tyson Chandler showed off his impressive length to the Madison Square Garden crowd on Tuesday night. After saving the ball from going out of bounds at the other end, Chandler trailed down the middle of the court and arrived just in time to connect on the slick lob from J.R. Smith.

With the ball sailing high, Chandler stretched to snag the ball and throw it down on the Celtics’ Jared Sullinger.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.