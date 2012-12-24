Video: J.R. Smith’s Nasty Dunk on the T-Wolves

Watch J.R. Smith smash one on the T-Wolves’ Greg Stiemsma. This dunk came just minutes after Stiemsma stoned J.R. on an almost identical play:
J.R. going and getting it – no way he was going to let the clip of him getting swatted be the lasting memory from that game.
JR playing great – huge asset for the the Knicks this year.
What video?
video code was accidentally deleted. it’s back now – check it out