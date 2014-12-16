Video: Jabari Parker Leaves Game After Awkwardly Bending Left Knee (UPDATE)

We’d never speculate on the severity of an undiagnosed injury, but this certainly doesn’t look good on first glance. While driving to the rim in transition against the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks rookie star Jabari Parker crumbled to the floor in pain after awkwardly bending his left knee.

UPDATE : Good news travels fast. According to the Bucks, Parker only suffered a sprain:

Jabari Parker has sprained left knee and will not return. #MILvPHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2014

PREVIOUSLY : Parker was carried off the floor by teammates after the incident. Here’s hoping this only proves a scare for the 19 year-old. Anytime a knee buckles without contact, though, it’s easy to assume the worst.

