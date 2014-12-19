Video: Jahlil Okafor Hits UCONN With Quick Baseline Spin And Power Jam

Duke freshman and top draft prospect Jahlil Okafor is 6-11, 270 pounds. Men that big aren’t supposed to move like this. Watch the 18 year-old catch in the post and make a quick baseline spin move before finishing with a powerful jam versus Connection.

Scary.

Just imagine what a force Okafor will be once he spends a few years in a NBA training program. With the debuts of he and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid looming, dominant post play might soon make a return to the Association.

What do you think?

