Funny Video: Jalen Rose Ethers Skip Bayless

04.10.12 6 years ago

Skip Bayless recently bragged about a high school career that supposedly included a starting spot on a state championship contender. So during an ESPN debate that became a little testy, Jalen Rose went at him over some false facts, and got Skip to admit that he only averaged 1.4 points a game in high school, and even played junior varsity as a junior. Then Rose dropped the true “Ether” with the “Water Pistol Pete” comment.

Did Rose cross a line here on national TV?

