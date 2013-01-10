Video: Jamaal Franklin Threw A Backboard Alley-Oop To Himself From Behind The Arc

A month ago a dunk surfaced from the junior college ranks deep in Texas that I was ready to call the best dunk of the season. It’s hard to top an in-game dunk from the free-throw line, but I knew sooner or later someone would challenge it. Jamaal Franklin‘s insane throwdown for San Diego State just threw down the gauntlet as a worthy challenger.

Franklin is well known on the West Coast as perhaps the best swingman and dunker in California. And according to every report I’ve read about Franklin, his athleticism is topped only by his confidence. So, against Fresno State throwing a self alley-oop off the backboard from beyond the three-point line in the middle of a game is the perfect blend of his two characteristics, if you ask me. I wish I could hear the opinion of Tracy McGrady, the most famous off-the-backboard dunker, on this one. But I’ll ask you, which dunk was the best of the college game so far this season?

Was this the best dunk you’ve seen this year?

