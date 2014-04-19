Video: Jamal Crawford Half-Court Buzzer-Beater Ends First Quarter

04.19.14 4 years ago
Jamal Crawford

With the Clippers up by two on the Warriors and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, Jamal Crawford did what Jamal Crawford was born to do. The Clippers Sixth Man of the Year candidate and all-around nice guy, casually banked in a half-court shot to end the quarter with the Clips leading by five.

