Video: Harden Hits Career-High Eight Threes, & Also Dishes Some Pretty Dimes

James Harden was feeling it last night with the Hornets in town. He finished Houston’s dominating 102-83 win having shot 12-for-19 from the field, including 8-for-11 from downtown — a career-high number of three-pointers. But we’re going to look at some of his team-high six dimes, too, because a few of them were just as spectacular as his shooting night.

It’s easy to get sidetracked by Beard’s unconscious shot-making, but Harden is a real-deal player who can beat opponents in a number of different ways, including with his passing. He had a pair of pinpoint lobs to Dwight Howard, for instance:

Then there was this pass that traveled half the length of the court when Harden spotted recent signee Josh Smith behind the Hornets defense:

Click to see Harden’s best dime of the night, and his incredible shooting performance…

