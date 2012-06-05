Video: James Harden Puts The Dagger Through The Spurs

OKC did everything they possibly could in the last five minutes to blow this one. After going up by 13 following a four-point play from James Harden, they fumbled the chance to put the Spurs away for good, instead letting them come all the way back to nearly tie it. Thankfully, Harden was there to save them again with probably the biggest shot of his career.

