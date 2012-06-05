Video: James Harden Puts The Dagger Through The Spurs

#Oklahoma City Thunder #San Antonio Spurs #James Harden #Video
06.05.12 6 years ago

OKC did everything they possibly could in the last five minutes to blow this one. After going up by 13 following a four-point play from James Harden, they fumbled the chance to put the Spurs away for good, instead letting them come all the way back to nearly tie it. Thankfully, Harden was there to save them again with probably the biggest shot of his career.

Are you surprised the Thunder won last night?

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#San Antonio Spurs#James Harden#Video
TAGSDimeMagJAMES HARDENOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERsan antonio spursvideo

