Video: James Harden Records Triple-Double In Three Quarters

The Sixers tied the NBA record with 26 straight losses in Houston Thursday night, not something many predicted after Brett Brown‘s tenure in Philly started with an electrifying upset of the Heat to begin the season. But without removing his warmups in the fourth, James Harden recorded his second career triple-double in just a little over 31 minutes of action during another lopsided Sixers loss, 120-98.

The Rockets â€” winners of five straight â€” fed on the hapless Sixers and it was over well before the fourth. Some glass half empy Philadelphians would even say it was over before the game started.

For Harden, it was his second career triple-double. The Rockets look like they’re going to get home-court advantage for the first round of a still-tough Western Conference playoff battle.

