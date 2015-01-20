Video: James Harden Scores Season-High 45 In Win

01.20.15 4 years ago

Monday saw a jam-packed day of basketball, as 12 teams took the court as part of the NBA’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It was a terrific afternoon and evening of basketball as a whole, but one individual performance stood out from the rest. After posting just 11 points in his team’s blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, James Harden dropped a season-high 45 points on the Indiana Pacers to go along with seven assists and four steals in 40 minutes.

The 25-year-old scored a career-best 33 points in the second half, including 18 in the third quarter alone.

Harden’s scorching scoring campaign came without gunning the ball. The league’s leading scorer shot 12-18 from the field, going 7-12 from the three-point line and 14-15 from the charity stripe.

The former Sun Devils’ 45-point showcase in the Rockets’ 110-98 win against the Pacers was one-point shy of his career-high and accounted for his fourth 40-point game so far this season. Three other players have reached the 40-point mark twice this season:

Check out Harden’s beautiful offensive outing from Monday night at the Toyota Center:

(video via Dawk Ins)

