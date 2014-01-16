Video: James Harden Abuses Austin Rivers Before Game-Winning Jumper

Before the Anthony Bennett little shop of horrors this season, Austin Rivers experienced perhaps the worst rookie season in NBA history last year. This season has been better â€” though not great. But when Rivers switched onto James Harden inside the last minute with the scored tied at 100 Wednesday night, the Beard showed him he still has a long way to go in the Association.

Isolated at the top of the key with the clock dipping under 30 seconds, James put poor Rivers on skates, tripping the second year guard with a killer step-back we have to show you twice.

The jumper gave the Rockets a 102-100 lead and sealed it for a 103-100 victory at New Orleans Arena. Harden had a game-high 26 points and seven assists, including a gorgeous no-look feed around his head to Donatas Motiejunas in the second quarter.

For a banged up Pelicans team missing Tyreke Evans and Ryan Anderson, they showed a lot of heart, going up 11 at the half before faltering down the stretch. Eric Gordon scored a season-high 35 points in the loss and Ant added 24 and seven rebounds.

