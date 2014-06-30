Video: James Harden Throws First Pitch For Astros Wearing Jorts

#Houston Astros #Style – Kicks and Gear #James Harden
06.30.14 4 years ago

James Harden — similar to the newest Milwaukee Buck, Jabari Parker — threw out the first pitch for his Houston Astros on Sunday when they were taking on the Detroit Tigers. He throws a decent pitch, but it’s his wardrobe choice that caught our eye.

As BroBible notes, Harden is wearing cut-off jean shorts, or jorts for short. They are also frayed, though we’re not fashion conscious enough to see why that makes a difference. At least Harden didn’t come to the ballpark in a Canadian tuxedo — that would have just been denim overload.

(MLB.com; H/T BroBible)

Were jorts an appropriate ensemble for a first pitch?

#Houston Astros#Style – Kicks and Gear#James Harden
