Video: James Johnson Cocks Hammer On Andre Drummond For Epic Poster Dunk

We have a new candidate for dunk of the year. Watch James Johnson drive baseline and rise for an epic hammer slam on Andre Drummond in the Toronto Raptors’ 110-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Vicious.

Drummond obviously didn’t appreciate Johnson’s reaction to the poster. On the next possession down the floor, he decked Toronto’s ultra-athletic forward with a dirty forearm shiver.

Okay, we mostly just wanted another look at the jam. It’s a good thing for Drummond that teammates got in between he and Johnson, too. The latter is a world-class kickboxer; in other words, not the kind of guy you actually want to scrap with.

But hey, we’d have been embarrassed too, Andre.

(Video via watchnba201415)

