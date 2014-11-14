Video: James Johnson Rises Off Two Feet For Angry Tomahawk Slam

Derrick Rose. Kyle Lowry. Joakim Noah. DeMar DeRozan. And many more. The best player on the court during the first half of Thursday’s showdown between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors? James Johnson, of course. The highlight of Johnson’s dominant early two-way play was a soaring tomahawk jam that come off a nifty no-look pass from Greivis Vasquez.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

They don’t call it Air Canada Centre for nothing!

Spurred by the ultra-versatile Johnson’s 14 points (6-6 FGs), two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, Toronto led the Bulls 52-45 after a wildly intense 24 minutes of play. The resurgent Pau Gasol paced all scorers with 19 points.

Let’s just say we wouldn’t mind if these two Eastern Conference powers met in the playoffs. It’s only mid-November, and they’re competing like it’s late May.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.