Jason Richardson took us back to 2003 with this 360 dunk in Philly last night. He didn’t get up the same way he used to, but hey, at least we know the guy can still do it at 31. He wasn’t half bad with the rest of his game either, scoring 20 points.

Are you surprised he can still do this?

