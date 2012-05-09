Video: JaVale McGee Has A Crazy Night In Los Angeles

JaVale McGee alone had more highlights in Tuesday’s Game 5 win in Los Angeles than there were combined in the Lakers-Nuggets series’ first four games (unless you count the clips of the reactions of his mom, Pam McGee, in the stands). Mixed into his 21-point, 14-board game were the crazy dunks, head-scratching goaltends and blocks we’ve all come to expect — plus something new.

In all seriousness, McGee earned himself some money with his game for his next contract, even if it did include him goaltending a Kobe Bryant shot by sticking his hand through the cylinder and getting a flagrant foul from Andrew Bynum. Just as everyone chalked it up to, “Oh, JaVale” he did this.

JaVale McGee gets the hustle offensive board, throws down the baseline and-1 jam and looks around Staples Center like he owns the place â€” Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 9, 2012

Then there was this nasty half-court alley-oop from Andre Miller.

The capper, if you hadn’t seen it, was throwing the game ball deep into the Staples Center stands — after TNT’s Craig Sager had told him to hold onto it. OK, we give up. “Oh, JaVale.”

