Video: Jeff Green Hammers On Shawn Marion

#Boston Celtics #GIFs
02.10.14 4 years ago

If you’ve spent any time watching Jeff Green play, you know he’s infinitely stronger going to his right than he is going to his left. A lot of right-handed players are actually stronger driving with their off-hand (especially if they’re likely to pull-up for a jumper), but not Green. That’s why it’s surprising one of the more accomplished defenders in the league, Shawn Marion, funneled Green to his right during a play Sunday night when the Mavs traveled to Boston.

After Marion bizarrely allowed Green to go right, Jeff took the opening and made the Matrix pay with a sick slam on his dome:

But Marion and his Mavs mates got a 102-91 road victory despite the dunk.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSdallas mavericksDimeMaggifsJEFF GREENSHAWN MARION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP