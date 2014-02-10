Video: Jeff Green Hammers On Shawn Marion

If you’ve spent any time watching Jeff Green play, you know he’s infinitely stronger going to his right than he is going to his left. A lot of right-handed players are actually stronger driving with their off-hand (especially if they’re likely to pull-up for a jumper), but not Green. That’s why it’s surprising one of the more accomplished defenders in the league, Shawn Marion, funneled Green to his right during a play Sunday night when the Mavs traveled to Boston.

After Marion bizarrely allowed Green to go right, Jeff took the opening and made the Matrix pay with a sick slam on his dome:

But Marion and his Mavs mates got a 102-91 road victory despite the dunk.

