Video: Jeff Green Sinks Full-Court Shot…After Buzzer

As a player, you hate when this happens, but perhaps it was how nonchalant Jeff Green was when he flung a shot from the opposite side of the court right before halftime in last night’s thrilling double-overtime Wizards-Celtics game. Crazier things happened last night in the Association, but this just added to the zaniness.

While trailing 58-45 with 0.3 seconds left in the second quarter — not enough time to catch and shoot — Kelly Olynyk inbounded the ball to Green. Green casually launched it the other way and then headed to the locker-room.

As you can see, he barely even watches the trajectory of the ball, which fell through the nylon with force:

It didn’t count, but the Celtics would storm back to force overtime anyway. Then double overtime and finally double overtime when John Wall led the Wizards to the win before dedicating the victory to a very special friend who lost her battle with Cancer on Monday.

Green would finish the game 8-of-18 and a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe for a team-high 28 points.

