Are we all aware of what Jeff Teague has been doing in the first few games of the season? The 6-2 Hawks point guard is apparently making it his business to try and dunk on someone every night, and he doesn’t care who it is. Friday night featured THIS (even though it didn’t count).

And then last night, he did this to Kevin Durant:

