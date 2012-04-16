Video: Jeff Van Gundy Speaks The Truth, Rants About Flopping

Preach on! If you are following me on Twitter, you know how much I HATE flopping. I despise it so much that I’ve even began calling for the charge rule to be completely taken out of the game (taking a charge is basically flopping in my book). During yesterday’s matinee in New York, Jeff Van Gundy went on a nearly three-minute rant about the worst part of professional basketball, and it was amazing.
Is there any way to stop flopping?
