Video: Jeff Van Gundy Speaks The Truth, Rants About Flopping

#Video
04.16.12 6 years ago

Preach on! If you are following me on Twitter, you know how much I HATE flopping. I despise it so much that I’ve even began calling for the charge rule to be completely taken out of the game (taking a charge is basically flopping in my book). During yesterday’s matinee in New York, Jeff Van Gundy went on a nearly three-minute rant about the worst part of professional basketball, and it was amazing.

Is there any way to stop flopping?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDAVID STERNDimeMagJEFF VAN GUNDYMike Breenvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP