Video: Jeff Van Gundy Speaks The Truth, Rants About Flopping

Preach on! If you are following me on Twitter, you know how much I HATE flopping. I despise it so much that I’ve even began calling for the charge rule to be completely taken out of the game (taking a charge is basically flopping in my book). During yesterday’s matinee in New York, Jeff Van Gundy went on a nearly three-minute rant about the worst part of professional basketball, and it was amazing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is there any way to stop flopping?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.