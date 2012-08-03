Video: Jeremy Lin – Episode 2 “The Offseason”

#Video
08.03.12 6 years ago

Ever wonder how NBA players train? Check out this video from Jeremy Lin, which chronicles a few days in his hectic offseason. If you need a summary, it’s basically how Lin is working this summer to quiet his critics who say he won’t be anything in Houston. He’s doing ballhandling, shooting, lifting, anything he can. But I honestly fell bad for Knicks fans. To add insult to injury, it looks like a lot of the footage is from before he left for the Rockets. The dude is still wearing a New York practice jersey. During his off time, Lin is playing some mini golf and causing havoc in arcade centers.

Is Lin the real deal?

TOPICS#Video
Houston Rockets jeremy lin video

