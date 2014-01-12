Video: Jeremy Lin’s Over-The-Shoulder Lob To Dwight Howard In Win Over Wiz

01.12.14 5 years ago 5 Comments

Even with a rain-delayed stoppage Houston coach Kevin McHale called, “crazy,” the Rockets defeated the Wizards, 114-107, in a Verizon Center arena with a leaky roof. The Wizard’s defense was just as leaky during a gorgeous Jeremy Lin lob for a ferocious Dwight Howard dunk.

Lin uses Howard’s screen at the top of the key, and then crosses over, drawing all the help defense with him. That’s when he spots Howard rolling to the hoop over his left shoulder and throws a perfect lob for the slam.

Lin had 18 points and eight assists, but also sported a team-best +18 while he was on the floor, in the win.

