Video: Jeremy Tyler Blows Up A D-League Game With A Huge Dunk

Jeremy Tyler is more known for the winding way he’s arrived at basketball courts around the world than what he’s done on them to this point. The player who skipped his senior year of high school in San Diego to play in Israel and then Japan has bounced back and forth between Golden State and its D-League affiliate, Santa Cruz, for the past two seasons. The dunk he pulled off on Dec. 23 against Bakersfield needs no introduction, however. Just watch.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind readers that this is the second huge dunk by Tyler this year in an obscure game. In NBA Summer League this past summer, he took off on two feet from just outside the paint for a huge, underappreciated poster dunk.

