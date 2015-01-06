Video: Jimmy Butler Rises To Finish Powerful Alley-Oop In Halfcourt

#Jimmy Butler #Chicago Bulls #GIFs
01.06.15 4 years ago

There’s so much to be attributed for Jimmy Butler’s breakout 2014-2015 campaign. Improved handles. A burgeoning post-game. Health. Additions of Derrick Rose and Pau Gasol. The list goes on. But what sticks out most to us this season compared to last about Butler’s wildly improved play is his explosiveness. Watch the Chicago Bulls star put that on display by going back-door on the always-gambling Corey Brewer and finishing a powerful alley-oop during the first half of his team’s 114-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Dwight Howard wanted no part of that aerial battle. Makes sense to us.

But the best thing about Butler’s impact, of course, is that it comes on both ends of the floor. The fourth-year wing held James Harden – basketball’s leading scorer at 27.0 points per game – to just three points on 0-of-9 shooting over the game’s final 24 minutes. Related: Houston scored just 43 second-half points.

The “best shooting guard” debate is a futile one. There’s just too much noise associated with team-by-team player performance and too many disparate holes in individual games to make Harden, Klay Thompson, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, or anyone else a clear-cut choice for that distinction.

But Butler is making a pretty convincing case every time he takes the floor. In shutting down Harden while contributing 22 points of his own last night, he made perhaps his most foolproof one yet.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Chicago Bulls#GIFs
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSgifsJIMMY BUTLERLatest News

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP