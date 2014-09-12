Video: Joakim Noah Flubs First Pitch, But Nails Second

Bulls center Joakim Noah was at Comiskey Park earlier this week to throw out of the ceremonial first pitch. Hoping to avoid the indignity of some previous first pitches by NBA players, Noah warmed up in the bowels of the stadium before coming out. Except, it still took a bounce before going wide of the catcher…

Noah got another chance and chucked a perfect strike.

Despite the rough first pitch, at least he wasn’t wearing jorts. Still, no NBA player has topped Jabari Parker‘s classy move after he threw out the first pitch for a Brewers game.

Thanks to Lang Whitaker at All Ball Blog for bringing this to our attention.

