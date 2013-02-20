Video: Joe Johnson Hits Two Shots To Tie And Beat Milwaukee

#Video
02.20.13 5 years ago

The “iso-Joe” approach to offense is universally loathed but when Joe Johnson is cooking and there’s a chance to win or tie, give him the ball and get out of the way. Brooklyn’s shooting guard hit the game-tying three Tuesday night to close the fourth quarter, then ended a win against Milwaukee with a straight-on jumper in overtime.

The two shots were the third and fourth times, respectively, he’s hit a shot to tie or take the lead with less than 10 seconds remaining this season in the fourth quarter or overtime, making him a perfect 4-for-4 in that scenario. Quite literally it’s iso-Joe, FTW.

What do you think of Johnson's play this season?

