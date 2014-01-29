Video: John Wall Chase-Down Block On Stephen Curry

Right at the opening tip of Warriors-Wizards there was a sequence which foretold the end of Washington’s close win in Oakland Tuesday night. After the tip, Trevor Ariza clasped the ball and attempted a dribble handoff with John Wall. They bobbled the exchange and Stephen Curry swooped in to take it the other way. Wall sprinted back, and Curry even saw him coming, but Wall’s left hand snuffed Curry’s layup, and he headed the other way in a jolt to start the game at Oracle Arena.

Wall similary came through with the score tied at 85 and a 1:30 remaining in the game. He caught a cross-court pass and drained a three-pointer that eventually won it for the Wiz, 88-85.

Neither team shot above 38 percent, but Wall won it at the end with the three, and Curry finished with a scattered line of 23 points, six turnovers, four dimes and four steals.

