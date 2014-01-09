Video: John Wall Throws A Sweet Half-Court Lob To Jan Vesely

After a missed Pelicans’ jumper in the second quarter, John Wall dribbled up to the half-court line and used his impressive court vision to find Jan Vesely making his way to the rim. Wall automatically threw up a perfect lob to Vesely, who finished the sick alley-oop by rocking the rim in front of the New Orleans crowd.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Wizards went on to beat the Pelicans, 102-96. Trevor Ariza‘s 21 points and 10 rebounds led the Wizards, while John Wall added 20 points and six dimes. In total, Washington had six players who scored in double-digits on Monday.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis poured in 21 points, grabbed seven boards, and blocked three shots in New Orleans’ loss to the Wizards, with Eric Gordon adding 23 points in 38 minutes of action.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.