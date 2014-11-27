Video: John Wall, Tristan Thompson Incite Skirmish In Cavs’ Win Over Wizards

This is awesome. What the burgeoning rivalry between the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers really needed was a a skirmish, and Tristan Thompson and John Wall gave it to us. After Thompson accidentally knocked Wall down, Washington’s All-Star point guard took exception, getting in Thompson’s face and inciting a brief skirmish.

Perfect.

There was the offseason “best backcourt” smack between Wall-Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving–Dion Waiters. Paul Pierce and LeBron James might respect each other, but definitely want to beat each other, too.

And now this. Also important: The Cavs beat the Wizards 113-87 just a week after Washington won a game between the teams by 13 points.

Rivalry? Close. Once Cleveland catches up to the Wizards in the standings, we’ll be ready to bestow these matchups that distinction.

(Video via James Herbert)

