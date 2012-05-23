Video: John Wall & Washington, D.C.’s Best Talent Show Out For Red Bull Midnight Run

#Red Bull #Video
05.23.12 6 years ago

One hundred of the Washington, D.C. area’s most talented players came together this weekend for the Red Bull Midnight Run. Well, it was actually 101 if you want to include John Wall, who was on hand to help scout the talent and pick who would be moving on. The next time this group will reconvene for more D.C. basketball, it’ll be in September and only the top 35 will remain.

TOPICS#Red Bull#Video
TAGSBaby ShaqJOHN WALLPlaygroundred bullred bull midnight runvideo

