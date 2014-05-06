Video: John Wall’s Wraparound Dime To Nene

05.05.14 4 years ago

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Wizards continued their playoff trend of getting ahead early in the first quarter, and John Wall wasn’t just blocking guys from behind, either. After Nene set a nice screen at the high post, Wall penetrated into the lane, drawing in the defense. As Nene rolled to the basket, Wall wrapped a phenomenal pass around Roy Hibbert‘s back for the Nene slam.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Led by NBA sophomore Bradley Beal’s 25 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and five steals, the Wizards stole home court advantage on Monday night.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSJOHN WALLNeneROY HIBBERTvineWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP