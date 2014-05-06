Video: John Wall’s Wraparound Dime To Nene

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Wizards continued their playoff trend of getting ahead early in the first quarter, and John Wall wasn’t just blocking guys from behind, either. After Nene set a nice screen at the high post, Wall penetrated into the lane, drawing in the defense. As Nene rolled to the basket, Wall wrapped a phenomenal pass around Roy Hibbert‘s back for the Nene slam.

Led by NBA sophomore Bradley Beal’s 25 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and five steals, the Wizards stole home court advantage on Monday night.

