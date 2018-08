Perhaps the Wizards finally turned it up. Winners of five in a row, they actually look like a legit NBA team now. But more likely, they’re just feasting on the blues so many teams seem to discover in April. They won in Cleveland last night, and John Wall went stat stuffing on us. He also had this ridiculous pass to Jan Vesely.

Do you expect Wall to breakout next year?

