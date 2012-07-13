Video: John Wall’s New Animated Reebok Commercial

The news broke the other day that John Wall be gracing the cover of Dime # 70, and it looks like Reebok is taking advantage of this publicity surrounding Wall by coming out with a new ad campaign that highlights his rise to prominence in 2007.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From Reebok:

“In the summer of 2007, John Wall, an unknown athlete from Raleigh, NC took a road trip to Chicago that forever changed his life. This unique animated short by Reebok and James Blagden tells the story of how John Wall burst onto the scene, rising from an unknown player who was previously cut by his high school varsity team to the #1 recruit in the country. From his tryout at Reebok’s Breakout Underclassman Camp to his coming out party at RBKU in Philadelphia, this inspiring and emotional video is uniquely told through the animated style of James Blagden and delivers a remarkable story of how hard work, dedication and a relentless desire can help you “breakout” and get noticed.”

h/t Bullets Forever

What do you think?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.