Video: Jordan Bell Breaks A Rim With His Windmill Dunk

12.21.12 6 years ago

Oregon fans will like this: Jordan Bell, an uber-athletic 6-8 forward out of Long Beach Poly High, is a Duck recruit who is also one of likely very few people who can now say they’ve broken a rim on a dunk. This isn’t a broken rim that’s been yanked off its hinges, ala Shaq or Kevin Love, during a shattered backboard. Watch closely: The rim just splits into two near the back edge.

The dunk, which came during a recent City of Palms tournament, surely would go a ways to suggest he’s lived up to his recruitment billing as one of California’s best athletes.

“If he could develop a consistent jumper, there’s a scary upside here,” wrote one recruiting analyst.

Rivals.com termed Bell “one of the nation’s top athletes and most tenacious rebounders” in ranking him No. 70 on its list of the nation’s top 150 recruits.

