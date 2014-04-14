Jordan Brand & Russell Westbrook’s “Tailored For Flight” Teaser

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Russell Westbrook
04.14.14 4 years ago

Debuting during yesterday’s NBA action, this “Tailored For Flight” video teases something big coming from Jordan Brand and Russell Westbrook for this year’s playoffs. Russ West is one of the league’s biggest fashion icons, so when he says “Let’s save these for the playoffs” you know it’ll be something crazy.

On top of that, Jordan Brand has confirmed that Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will perform after the Jordan Brand Classic All-American Game at Barclays Center on Friday, April 18.

What are you expecting?

