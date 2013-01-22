Jordan Crawford’s Unreal Buzzer-Beater To Beat Portland

There was so much holiday action yesterday that most probably missed this game-winner from Jordan Crawford. Too bad. A 32-footer on the road to beat a potential playoff team is pretty big. Did you know the Wizards are 5-2 over their last seven games? A small sample size, yes, but after that horrible start to the season, they’re finally playing like a team we thought might contend for the playoffs.

