Josh Howard Shows You His NBA Preseason Workout

Now that there’s an actual 2011-12 NBA season on the horizon, offseason workouts for players transition to preseason workouts. And after eight years in the League, this is definitely the case for current free agent Josh Howard. According to ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard, Howard will visit four teams this week, beginning on Tuesday, including Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, and San Antonio. And coming off knee injuries that held him to only 53 games the past two seasons, the 31-year-old looks to be back to his old self. With that, watch J-Ho workout with trainer Tim Martin in Dallas.

What do you think? How good will Josh Howard be this season?

