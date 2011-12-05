Josh Howard Shows You His NBA Preseason Workout

#Video
12.05.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Now that there’s an actual 2011-12 NBA season on the horizon, offseason workouts for players transition to preseason workouts. And after eight years in the League, this is definitely the case for current free agent Josh Howard. According to ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard, Howard will visit four teams this week, beginning on Tuesday, including Chicago, Washington, New Jersey, and San Antonio. And coming off knee injuries that held him to only 53 games the past two seasons, the 31-year-old looks to be back to his old self. With that, watch J-Ho workout with trainer Tim Martin in Dallas.

What do you think? How good will Josh Howard be this season?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDime TrainingDimeMagJOSH HOWARDTim Martinvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP