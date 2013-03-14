Video: Jrue Holiday Dunked On LeBron James Tonight

#Philadelphia 76ers #Miami Heat #Video #LeBron James
03.13.13 5 years ago

My Sixers, in an increasingly rare display of scrap and general caring about the outcome of basketball games, battled to keep themselves in it tonight against a mildly-engaged Miami Heat team looking for their 20th straight win.

Philly eventually, predictably, succumbed to their Miami overlords, but not before Jrue Holiday helped put a little bit of fright into the Heat with this dunk: Watch him split the double team to bolt down the lane and dunk on LeBron James:

We’ll always have YouTube, Sixer fans.

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Miami Heat#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagJrue HolidayLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATPat's Sixers BlogPHILADELPHIA 76ERSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP