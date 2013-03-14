Video: Jrue Holiday Dunked On LeBron James Tonight

My Sixers, in an increasingly rare display of scrap and general caring about the outcome of basketball games, battled to keep themselves in it tonight against a mildly-engaged Miami Heat team looking for their 20th straight win.

Philly eventually, predictably, succumbed to their Miami overlords, but not before Jrue Holiday helped put a little bit of fright into the Heat with this dunk: Watch him split the double team to bolt down the lane and dunk on LeBron James:

We’ll always have YouTube, Sixer fans.

