Video: Jus Fly Wins Nike+ Basketball Dunk Showcase With An Insane Slam

Did anyone think the Nike+ Basketball Dunk Showcase (basically, a worldwide dunk contest) would end any other way? Justin Darlington, aka Jus Fly, crushed every stage of the competition going back to July in Washington D.C. Matched up against the Polish leaper Lipek’s dunk over a motorcycle, Darlington did a dunk that I’m doubtful more than a handful of NBA players could do.

What do you think of the two dunks?

