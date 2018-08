Justin Darlington aka “Jus Fly” has been causing havoc across the world recently with his incredible dunking exploits. While he told us he must prepare before each contest in order to do his best, the man gets up so high that he makes it all look so easy. Here is a recent video from a dunk contest in Moscow that was over before it even started.

What was your favorite dunk?

