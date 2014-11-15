Video: K-State’s Brandon Bolden Levels Southern Utah Player’s Dunk Attempt

Ouch. This was brutal. During college basketball action last night, Southern Utah’s John Marshall sneaked into the backcourt to intercept the inbounds pass by Kansas State’s Brandon Bolden. But when Marshall tried to take it in for a score, Bolden annihilates him so thoroughly, we’re not sure Marshall will ever take it hard to the hole again.

Lets slow it down a little…

Nasty, and Bolden kept it in bounds to take it the other way for a five-on-four, but only after gazing at Marshall as the Southern Utah player was prone on his back wondering what just happened to him.

We’re pretty sure Marshall will be smarting from this one all season long.

