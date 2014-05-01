Video: Kawhi Leonard And-1 Smash On Monta Ellis

The series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks was knotted up entering Game 5 on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. Late in the second quarter, Kawhi Leonard showed off his strength and ability to finish in a superb 3-on-1 fast break.

After Tony Parker dropped it back to Leonard, who was trailing down the middle, Kawhi finished the beautiful transition play with a vicious and-one slam while getting fouled by Monta Ellis.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Spurs beat the Mavs in Game 5, 109-105, and now head north to the Big D for Game 6 on Friday with an opportunity to close out the series on the road.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.