Video: Kawhi Leonard And-1 Smash On Monta Ellis

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
05.01.14 4 years ago

The series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks was knotted up entering Game 5 on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. Late in the second quarter, Kawhi Leonard showed off his strength and ability to finish in a superb 3-on-1 fast break.

After Tony Parker dropped it back to Leonard, who was trailing down the middle, Kawhi finished the beautiful transition play with a vicious and-one slam while getting fouled by Monta Ellis.

The Spurs beat the Mavs in Game 5, 109-105, and now head north to the Big D for Game 6 on Friday with an opportunity to close out the series on the road.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMaggifsKAWHI LEONARDmonta ellissan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP