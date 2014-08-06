Video: Kawhi Leonard Beats Michael Jordan At Hot Shot

Fresh off nailing 11 successive jumpers at his basketball camp, Michael Jordan faced off against Jordan Brand athlete and 2014 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in an impromptu game of Hot Shot yesterday. Both players partnered up with a camper, and both knocked down a three-pointer from the top of the key, but only one would come out the winner.

It was a lackadasical effort from MJ, as well as a drowsy performance from Kawhi, who is probably still recovering from the after-affects of his Finals win. Still, Leonard emerged as the victor, so we’re pretty sure the hyper-competitive MJ probably challenged him to an arm wrestling contest — Sly Stallone style — after camp broke for the day.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(video via Jovic Guerrero)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.