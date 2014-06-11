Video: Kawhi Leonard Smash On Chris Andersen

06.11.14 4 years ago

Kawhi Leonard set the tone for the San Antonio Spurs’ record-setting performance from the opening tip in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He scored 16 points in the first quarter — after 18 points combined in the first two games of the series — on an array of difficult shots, including a trio of makes from beyond the arc. The only thing missing for Leonard was a poster-worthy dunk. As the Miami Heat tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he finally got the type of dunk for which he’s become famous.

The Spurs are always tough to beat. When Leonard is the best player on the court, though, they’re almost unstoppable. He finished the game with 29 points on incredible 10-13 shooting, and limited LeBron James to just eight points after the first quarter.

(Video courtesy of outsidethenba)

Will Kawhi Leonard play this well in Game 4?

