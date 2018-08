UFC 154 isn’t until Saturday night, but fight fans got a taste of the action Thursday as Keith Bogans wrapped Leandro Barbosa up in a textbook rear-naked choke. Bogans was assessed a personal foul on the play. No word yet if he received his purple belt, as well.

Was this a flagrant?

