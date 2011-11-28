Kemba Walker Stars In New Under Armour Basketball Commercial

11.28.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

As Sean pointed out the other day, Under Armour has been killing it during the lockout with their new “Are You From Here?” campaign and tour. And in their latest vignette, a two-minute spot that premiered on SportsCenter the other night, UA follows Kemba Walker as he’s back home in Soundview and the other neighborhoods in The Bronx and NYC that helped him become who he is today.

What do you think?

