Video: Kenneth Faried Flies Through Lane For Dunk, Nate Robinson Celebrates

11.25.14 4 years ago

Come for the soaring Kenneth Faried slam; stay for the hilarious Nate Robinson bench celebration. After The Manimal flew through the lane for a powerful slam, KryptoNate got excited in a way only he could.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Looks about right.

The Denver Nuggets have reason to celebrate, too – they’ve won four games in a row after a dreadful start to the season, and lead the Chicago Bulls 56-49 at halftime.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagKENNETH FARIEDNATE ROBINSON

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP