Video: Kenneth Faried Flies Through Lane For Dunk, Nate Robinson Celebrates

Come for the soaring Kenneth Faried slam; stay for the hilarious Nate Robinson bench celebration. After The Manimal flew through the lane for a powerful slam, KryptoNate got excited in a way only he could.
Looks about right.
The Denver Nuggets have reason to celebrate, too – they’ve won four games in a row after a dreadful start to the season, and lead the Chicago Bulls 56-49 at halftime.
