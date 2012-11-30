Video: Kenneth Faried Had A Few Awesome Blocks Last Night

We mentioned Kenneth Faried‘s defensive skywalking in Smack last night, but still definitely needed to post this video. He ran down Golden State players not once, not twice, but three times and finished with five blocks overall. Does anyone in the league play with a higher motor? It’s hard to say. Some of these defensive plays are incredible (in the second video, Faried’s denial is at No. 4).

Which one was more impressive?

