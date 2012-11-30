Video: Kenneth Faried Had A Few Awesome Blocks Last Night

#Golden State Warriors #Video
11.30.12 6 years ago

We mentioned Kenneth Faried‘s defensive skywalking in Smack last night, but still definitely needed to post this video. He ran down Golden State players not once, not twice, but three times and finished with five blocks overall. Does anyone in the league play with a higher motor? It’s hard to say. Some of these defensive plays are incredible (in the second video, Faried’s denial is at No. 4).

Which one was more impressive?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKENNETH FARIEDvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP