Video: Kevin Durant Attacks The Rim With Fury

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant #GIFs
04.16.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Capping off a season where he’s likely to capture his first MVP award, Kevin Durant also nabbed his fourth scoring title in five years, averaging a career-high 32.0 PPG. KD, who finished with 42 points against the visiting Pistons, also lit up Chesapeake Energy Arena in the first quarter with a ridiculous throw-down. Durantula drove down the middle of the lane, took off, and soared in for a monster dunk over Andre Drummond.

The Thunder narrowly won — 112-111 — over the Pistons to close their regular season thanks to a go-ahead dunk from Durant in the closing seconds of the game. OKC will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, which begins Saturday.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant#GIFs
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifsKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP