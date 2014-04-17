Video: Kevin Durant Attacks The Rim With Fury

Capping off a season where he’s likely to capture his first MVP award, Kevin Durant also nabbed his fourth scoring title in five years, averaging a career-high 32.0 PPG. KD, who finished with 42 points against the visiting Pistons, also lit up Chesapeake Energy Arena in the first quarter with a ridiculous throw-down. Durantula drove down the middle of the lane, took off, and soared in for a monster dunk over Andre Drummond.

The Thunder narrowly won — 112-111 — over the Pistons to close their regular season thanks to a go-ahead dunk from Durant in the closing seconds of the game. OKC will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, which begins Saturday.

