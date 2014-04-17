Video: Kevin Durant Attacks The Rim With Fury

Capping off a season where he’s likely to capture his first MVP award, Kevin Durant also nabbed his fourth scoring title in five years, averaging a career-high 32.0 PPG. KD, who finished with 42 points against the visiting Pistons, also lit up Chesapeake Energy Arena in the first quarter with a ridiculous throw-down. Durantula drove down the middle of the lane, took off, and soared in for a monster dunk over Andre Drummond.
The Thunder narrowly won — 112-111 — over the Pistons to close their regular season thanks to a go-ahead dunk from Durant in the closing seconds of the game. OKC will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, which begins Saturday.
Can only hope he wins MVP. But what happened to the nickname “Slim Reaper”?
I edited this, and I have some pretty strong feelings against the Slim Reaper nickname.
Yo I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I was just making a flippant comment. Durantula is cool, but I still think Slim Reaper is suitable.
No offense taken. I just prefer Durantula, which is which is why I included it in the edits. Almost everyone prefers Slim Reaper except KD and myself. So, unless someone else is editing a piece, or one of our writer’s offers a suitable reason why I should keep it in, I avoid including the moniker. You’re one of our more astute readers @disqus_DW8bVjeWHR:disqus, and I never have a problem with your criticisms, which are usually pretty on-point.
Got nothing but respect for your work Spencer. You have a good Easter. and keep posting the good stuff.